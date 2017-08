Oct 3 (Reuters) - Almirall SA :

* Announces results from two pivotal phase-3 clinical trials (reSURFACE 1 and 2) achieving primary endpoint of Tildrakizumab, an investigational IL-23p19 inhibitor, in patients with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis Source text for Eikon:

