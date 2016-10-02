FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-BP says technical issue reported at its Clair platform on Sunday
October 2, 2016 / 8:35 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-BP says technical issue reported at its Clair platform on Sunday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 2 (Reuters) - Bp Plc -

* Confirms that a technical issue was reported on its Clair platform at approximately 1000 hours on Sunday

* Technical issue on its Clair platform resulted in a release of a quantity of oil to sea

* All personnel have been accounted for and there are no injuries at its Clair platform

* Investigating cause of technical issue at Clair platform and monitoring the situation; all relevant authorities have been informed

* Clair platform has been shut down and release of oil to sea has been stopped Further company coverage:

