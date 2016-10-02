BRIEF-BP says technical issue reported at its Clair platform on Sunday

Oct 2 (Reuters) - Bp Plc -
* Confirms that a technical issue was reported on its Clair platform at approximately 1000 hours on Sunday
* Technical issue on its Clair platform resulted in a release of a quantity of oil to sea
* All personnel have been accounted for and there are no injuries at its Clair platform
* Investigating cause of technical issue at Clair platform and monitoring the situation; all relevant authorities have been informed
* Clair platform has been shut down and release of oil to sea has been stopped