BRIEF-BP says technical issue reported at its Clair platform on Sunday

Oct 2 (Reuters) - Bp Plc -

* Confirms that a technical issue was reported on its Clair platform at approximately 1000 hours on Sunday

* Technical issue on its Clair platform resulted in a release of a quantity of oil to sea

* All personnel have been accounted for and there are no injuries at its Clair platform

* Investigating cause of technical issue at Clair platform and monitoring the situation; all relevant authorities have been informed

* Clair platform has been shut down and release of oil to sea has been stopped