a year ago
BRIEF-Boc Aviation enters into agreement with Air China
#Financials
October 3, 2016 / 1:06 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Boc Aviation enters into agreement with Air China

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 3 (Reuters) - Boc Aviation Ltd :

* Discloseable transaction in relation to the purchase and leaseback arrangement of five aircraft

* Company has entered into agreement with Air China on 30 September 2016

* Aggregate list price of aircraft is approximately US$1.53 billion

* Price difference have no material adverse impact on company's future operating costs taken as a whole

* Company expects to take delivery of such aircraft and close transaction prior to 31 december 2016

* Agreed to purchase three new Boeing B777-300ER and two new Airbus A330-300 aircraft from Air China and lease each aircraft back to Air China upon delivery Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
