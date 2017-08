Oct 3 (Reuters) - DDM Holding AG :

* DDM makes significant loan repayments in excess of 8 million euros ($9 million), including the redemption of its 18 pct subordinated notes

* Loan repayments include full redemption of 31 million Swedish crowns ($3.6 million) 18 pct subordinated notes issued by DDM Treasury Sweden AB Source text for Eikon:

($1 = 0.8908 euros) ($1 = 8.5844 Swedish crowns)