BRIEF-Janus Capital Group Inc, Henderson Group agree to merge
* Janus Capital Group Inc. and Henderson Group Plc announce recommended merger of equals
Oct 3 Facebook Inc :
* Facebook Inc launching a new app called Messenger Lite, a standalone version of Messenger for Android - Blog
* Facebook's Messenger Lite is starting to roll out to people in Kenya, Tunisia, Malaysia, Sri Lanka and Venezuela - Blog
* Facebook's Messenger Lite is slimmed down version of Messenger, offers core features of Messenger for markets with slower than average internet speeds - Blog Source text: bit.ly/2dohpQ4 Further company coverage:
COPENHAGEN, Oct 3 Facebook is to build its third data centre outside the United States in Denmark to store and manage the social media giant's growing data, such as photos and videos, a Danish news website reported.
FRANKFURT, Oct 3 Deutsche Bank is throwing its energies into reaching a settlement before next month's presidential election with U.S. authorities demanding a fine of up to $14 billion for mis-selling mortgage-backed securities.