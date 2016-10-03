Oct 3 Facebook Inc :

* Facebook Inc launching a new app called Messenger Lite, a standalone version of Messenger for Android - Blog

* Facebook's Messenger Lite is starting to roll out to people in Kenya, Tunisia, Malaysia, Sri Lanka and Venezuela - Blog

* Facebook's Messenger Lite is slimmed down version of Messenger, offers core features of Messenger for markets with slower than average internet speeds - Blog