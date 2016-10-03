BRIEF-Rosetta Genomics fortifies intellectual property portfolio with two new patent allowances
* Rosetta genomics fortifies intellectual property portfolio with two new patent allowances for its novel microrna platform technology
Oct 3 Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc :
* Eisai Inc and Arena Pharmaceuticals announce availability of once-daily BELVIQ XR (lorcaserin HCI) extended-release tablets Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Oct 3 Spectral Medical Inc said its experimental treatment for sepsis - a common, oft-deadly complication of infection - failed a late-stage study, stymieing the company's plans to bring to market the first FDA-approved device for the condition.
* Completes sale of European fiber glass operations to Nippon Electric Glass