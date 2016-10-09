BRIEF-Noble Group announces divestiture of Noble Americas Energy Solutions

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Noble Group Limited:
* Noble announces divestiture of noble americas energy solutions for usd 1.05 billion
* Consideration for divestiture consists of usd 800 million plus repayment to noble of NAES working capital at closing
* operating cash flows from naes will continue to accrue to noble up until closing of transaction
* Expected that transaction will close in december 2016
* "with this divestiture, noble will continue to reduce debt while also funding growth opportunities in high return businesses"
* closing of divestiture subject to approval by shareholders, expiration of hart scott-rodino waiting period and approval of u.s. Federal energy regulatory commission
* Sale of Noble Americas Energy Solutions subsidiary to Calpine Corporation