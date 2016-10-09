BRIEF-T-Mobile suspends sales and exchanges of Samsung Galaxy note 7 devices- CNBC
* T-Mobile suspends sales & exchanges of Samsung Galaxy Note 7 devices; customers can exchange note7 for any other device- CNBC
Oct 10 Noble Group Limited:
* Noble announces divestiture of noble americas energy solutions for usd 1.05 billion
* Consideration for divestiture consists of usd 800 million plus repayment to noble of NAES working capital at closing
* operating cash flows from naes will continue to accrue to noble up until closing of transaction
* Expected that transaction will close in december 2016
* It is expected that transaction will close in december 2016
* "with this divestiture, noble will continue to reduce debt while also funding growth opportunities in high return businesses"
* closing of divestiture subject to approval by shareholders, expiration of hart scott-rodino waiting period and approval of u.s. Federal energy regulatory commission
* Sale of Noble Americas Energy Solutions subsidiary to Calpine Corporation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* T-Mobile suspends sales & exchanges of Samsung Galaxy Note 7 devices; customers can exchange note7 for any other device- CNBC
Oct 9 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.