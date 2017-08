Oct 10 (Reuters) - Frasers Centrepoint Ltd

* Unit has entered into a conditional share subscription

* Ticon has agreed to issue, and fpht has agreed to subscribe up to 735 million ordinary shares in ticon with a per value of baht 1

* total consideration payable for all 735 million shares is baht 13.23 billion

* s$520 million potential strategic investment by frasers centrepoint in Ticon Industrial Connection Public Company Limited Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: