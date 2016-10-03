FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-IVS Group unit extends exclusive distribution agreement with Nespresso Italiana
October 3, 2016 / 6:50 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-IVS Group unit extends exclusive distribution agreement with Nespresso Italiana

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 3 (Reuters) - IVS Group Sa

* Says its unit IVS Italia extended and renewed, until Dec. 31 2019, exclusive distribution agreement with Nespresso Italiana, concerning the Professional Line of Nespressotm coffee pods

* The agreement now includes the whole regions of Lombardy, Piedmont, Friuli Venezia Giulia, Puglia and some provinces of Emilia Romagna and Veneto, in addition to the regions Liguria, Sardinia, Campania, Trentino Alto Adige and some provinces of Lombardy, which were already served by IVS Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

