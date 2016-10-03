FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Aker BP to buy Norway licenses from Tullow
October 3, 2016 / 6:36 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Aker BP to buy Norway licenses from Tullow

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 3 (Reuters) - Aker BP Asa:

* Acquisition Of licenses From Tullow

* The transaction comprises working interest in eight licenses, including 15 percent in the Oda (previously known as Butch) discovery in PL 405

* Transaction strengthens aker bp's position in core areas surrounding ula, north of alvheim, skarv and krafla/askja areas

* Oda development concept is a tie-in to ula field and discovery is estimated to contain 43 million (gross) barrels of oil equivalent. Partners are targeting an investment decision in 2016

* Transaction subject to regulatory approval Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Terje Solsvik)

