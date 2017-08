Oct 3 (Reuters) - Steel Strips Wheels Ltd:

* Co registers 11% growth in september sales volume, backed by volume growth of 16% passenger cars & 47% tractor segment

* "Tractor and passenger segment did extremely good and are expected to tread the same path in Q3 of 2016-17" Source text: (bit.ly/2cLGiXX) (Bengaluru newsroom)