FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Azimut Holding completes demerger by incorporation of Azimut Consulenza SIM
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 3, 2016 / 9:46 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Azimut Holding completes demerger by incorporation of Azimut Consulenza SIM

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 3 (Reuters) - Azimut Holding SpA :

* Files contract on demerger by incorporation of Azimut Consulenza SIM in Azimut Capital Management SGR

* As a result of the demerger, all of the equity, assets and liabilities of Azimut Consulenza SIM SpA will be transferred to Azimut Capital Management SGR, Azimut Financial Insurance SpA and the newly formed Azimut Partecipazioni Srl

* The group now awaits the removal of Azimut by the Bank of Italy from the Securities Investment Firms (SIM) register and will pay 1.0 euro per share dividend within 30 days of such removal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8901 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.