Oct 3 (Reuters) - Box Inc :

* Says box intends to expand its presence across Europe with an increased focus on Germany

* Says box also plans to open an office in Germany to better serve local customers

* Box continues international expansion, appoints European leader

* Appointed David Benjamin as SVP and gm of EMEA

* Says Benjamin joins after almost a decade at British Telecom (BT)