Oct 3 (Reuters) - Finbond Group Ltd:

* Six month revenue from continuing operations increased by 100.2% to r540.3 million (aug 2015: r269.9 million).

* No interim dividend has been declared.

* Hy headline earnings per share increased by 40.5% to 6.69 cents (aug 2015: 4.76 cents).