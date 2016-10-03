BRIEF-Alaris Royalty announces the repurchase of its units in Solowave
* Solowave Repurchase, along with distributions previously collected from Solowave, result in a total return of $33.5 million
Oct 3 Telus Corp :
* TELUS and telecommunications workers union, united steelworkers local 1944 agreed to terms of a tentative collective agreement
* Agreement covering approximately 10,800 TELUS employees nationally
* If ratified, new five-year agreement will take effect later this year and expire on December 31, 2021
* Yamana Gold raises total consideration of approximately $178 million through completion of the sale of its Mercedes mine and monetization of Sandstorm Warrant Holdings
* Review team's questions are in line with company's expectations