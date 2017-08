Oct 3 (Reuters) - Fastator AB (Publ) :

* Signed agreement to indirectly acquire 50 pct of Portvakten Industrifastigheter

* Purchase price for company is 13.4 million Swedish crowns ($1.6 million)

* Acquisition is financed by cash and issuance of preferred share of 34 million crowns which is subscribed by fastator to annual dividend of 10.5 pct Source text for Eikon:

