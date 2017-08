Oct 3 (Reuters) - Jason Holdings Ltd

* Each of Jason Sim Chon Ang and Sim Choon Joo received a statutory demand from solicitors of ANZ for repayment of sum amounting to about S$1.74 million

* Demands stated if payment not made to satisfaction of ANZ within 21 days , ANZ may file bankruptcy applications against Ang and Joo