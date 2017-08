Oct 3 (Reuters) - Grupo Catalana Occidente SA :

* Formalizes acquisition of Grupo Previsora Bilbaina, including the insurance business for 76.6 million euros ($86.0 million), the insurance mediation company Azkaran SL for 16.7 million euros and the funeral business for 36.6 million euros Source text for Eikon:

