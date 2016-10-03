BRIEF-Tecnotree to start personnel negotiations in Finland

Oct 3 (Reuters) - Tecnotree Oyj :
* To start personnel negotiations in Finland
* Co-operation negotiations in Finland regarding reduction of maximum 40 positions
* Negotiations concern whole personnel in Finland
* Company has worldwide about 900 employees of whom 108 work in Finland
* Says alternative ways to adjust company's activities in addition to staff reductions are also handled
* Program was intended to be implemented by end of Q3
* However, a part of the program will happen during Q4 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)