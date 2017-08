Oct 3 (Reuters) - AddLife AB :

* Signed an agreement to acquire all shares in company Svan Care

* Svan Care will be incorporated into Medtech Business Area

* Acquisition is expected to have a marginally positive effect on AddLife's earnings per share.

* Ownership will become effective on Oct. 3 2016.

