BRIEF-Great Eastern unit has subscribed additional 2.4 mln shares in LGlobal Funds

Oct 3 (Reuters) - Great Eastern Holdings Ltd

* Deal for an aggregate subscription amount of s$24 million

* Aggregate subscription amount will be paid in full in cash on completion

* Transaction is not expected to have material effect on net tangible assets or eps of geh group for current financial year

* Unit, lion global investors limited has subscribed for an additional 2.4 million shares in LGlobal Funds at s$9.94 per share