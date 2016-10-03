FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Carnival Corporation signs agreement with Shell
October 3, 2016 / 10:10 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Carnival Corporation signs agreement with Shell

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 3 (Reuters) - Carnival Corporation

* Signs agreement with shell to fuel world's first LNG-powered cruise ships

* Shell will supply co's AIDA Cruises and Costa Cruises brands with fuel for two new LNG-powered ships expected to launch in 2019

* 2 of new LNG-powered ships designated for Cruise Brand, Carnival Cruise Line, with delivery dates expected in 2020 and 2022

* Remaining two vessels will also be built for Costa Cruises and Aida Cruises brands and are expected to enter service in 2021

* One new ship is designated for P&O Cruises UK with an expected delivery date in 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
