BRIEF-SM Energy announces additional asset divestitures

Oct 3 (Reuters) - SM Energy Co

* Has engaged Petrie Partners to explore a sale of certain leasehold assets in Williston Basin

* Separately, company has closed on previously announced divestitures of assets located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Montana, and Wyoming

* Closure for net proceeds after purchase price adjustments and fees of approximately $186.7 million

* Assets to be sold include about 54,500 net acres and all lease-holdings in basin outside of company's divide county program

* SM Energy announces additional asset divestitures