BRIEF-AZZ announces divestiture of its Nuclear Logistics LLC operating unit to Westinghouse Electric
* AZZ Inc announces the divestiture of its Nuclear Logistics Llc operating unit to Westinghouse Electric Company
Oct 3 Marathon Oil Corp
* Properties averaged approximately 4,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day in first half of 2016
* Sells non-operated conventional assets for $235 million
* Signed agreement for sale of certain non-operated CO2 and waterflood assets in West Texas and New Mexico for $235 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Valueact Capital Management L.P. reports 7.0 percent stake in Baker Hughes Inc as of september 28, 2016- SEC filing
* Cosi Inc receives Nasdaq notice of delisting of company's common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: