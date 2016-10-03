FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Penn West offers to prepay $448 mln of senior notes at par
October 3, 2016 / 10:45 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Penn West offers to prepay $448 mln of senior notes at par

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 3 (Reuters) - Penn West Petroleum Ltd :

* Penn west offers to prepay $448 million of senior notes at par

* Total principal amount of senior notes currently outstanding is approximately $576 million prior to prepayment offer

* Expect pro-forma senior debt at end of Q3 to be reduced to approximately $470 million from $2.0 billion at year-end 2015

* Expect to remain in full compliance with all of financial covenants going forward into 2017

* Expect to complete prepayment process prior to releasing our Q3 financial and operating results in early November

* If prepayment offer is not fully accepted by noteholders, intend to use unallocated cash to reduce debt under revolving bank credit facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
