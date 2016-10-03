BRIEF-Alaris Royalty announces the repurchase of its units in Solowave
* Solowave Repurchase, along with distributions previously collected from Solowave, result in a total return of $33.5 million
Oct 3 Penn West Petroleum Ltd :
* Penn west offers to prepay $448 million of senior notes at par
* Total principal amount of senior notes currently outstanding is approximately $576 million prior to prepayment offer
* Expect pro-forma senior debt at end of Q3 to be reduced to approximately $470 million from $2.0 billion at year-end 2015
* Expect to remain in full compliance with all of financial covenants going forward into 2017
* Expect to complete prepayment process prior to releasing our Q3 financial and operating results in early November
* If prepayment offer is not fully accepted by noteholders, intend to use unallocated cash to reduce debt under revolving bank credit facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Yamana Gold raises total consideration of approximately $178 million through completion of the sale of its Mercedes mine and monetization of Sandstorm Warrant Holdings Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
