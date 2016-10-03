BRIEF-AZZ announces divestiture of its Nuclear Logistics LLC operating unit to Westinghouse Electric
* AZZ Inc announces the divestiture of its Nuclear Logistics Llc operating unit to Westinghouse Electric Company
Oct 3 Goodrich Petroleum Corp
* On Sept 28,bankruptcy court entered order confirming amended joint chapter 11 plan of reorganization as modified by confirmation order Source text: [bit.ly/2cN1g3O] Further company coverage:
* Valueact Capital Management L.P. reports 7.0 percent stake in Baker Hughes Inc as of september 28, 2016- SEC filing
* Cosi Inc receives Nasdaq notice of delisting of company's common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: