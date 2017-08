Oct 3 (Reuters) - South Africa's Eskom:

* Eskom says signs an inaugural $500 mln(7 bln rand) credit facility with China Development Bank

* Facility will contribute towards Eskom's current capital expenditure programme

* Chief financial officer says successful execution of credit facility increases funding secured for financial year 2016/17 to 51 bln rand