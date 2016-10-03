BRIEF-Reliance Steel & Aluminum co. announces new $2.1 bln credit agreement

Oct 3 (Reuters) - Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co :
* Terms of new credit agreement are substantially consistent with existing credit agreement
* New credit agreement has a term of five years
* Intends to use proceeds from credit facility to retire $350 million of 6.2% senior unsecured notes when they mature on Nov 15
* Credit agreement includes an option to increase revolving credit facility for up to an additional $500 million
* Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. Announces new $2.1 billion credit agreement
* Terms of new credit agreement are substantially consistent with existing credit agreement
* Entered new credit agreement comprised of a $1.5 billion unsecured revolving credit facility and a $600 million unsecured term loan
* New credit agreement, which has a term of five years, replaces company's existing credit agreement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: