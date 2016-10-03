FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 3, 2016 / 11:30 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Reliance Steel & Aluminum co. announces new $2.1 bln credit agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 3 (Reuters) - Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co :

* Terms of new credit agreement are substantially consistent with existing credit agreement

* New credit agreement has a term of five years

* Intends to use proceeds from credit facility to retire $350 million of 6.2% senior unsecured notes when they mature on Nov 15

* Credit agreement includes an option to increase revolving credit facility for up to an additional $500 million

* Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. Announces new $2.1 billion credit agreement

* Terms of new credit agreement are substantially consistent with existing credit agreement

* Entered new credit agreement comprised of a $1.5 billion unsecured revolving credit facility and a $600 million unsecured term loan

* New credit agreement, which has a term of five years, replaces company's existing credit agreement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
