Oct 3 (Reuters) - CapMan Oyj :

* CapMan Real Estate exits two residential properties in Copenhagen

* CapMan Nordic Real Estate fund has sold two prime residential properties, comprising 210 apartments over 15,151 square metres, to Akelius Residential Property

* Purchase price is 321.5 million Danish crowns ($48.5 million)

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6267 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)