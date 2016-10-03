FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Merrimack is immediately implementing a 22 pct reduction in headcount
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 3, 2016 / 12:00 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Merrimack is immediately implementing a 22 pct reduction in headcount

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 3 (Reuters) - Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Merrimack is immediately implementing a 22% reduction in headcount

* Eliminating more than $200 million in expected costs over next two years

* Now anticipates aggregate research and development and selling, general and administrative expenses in 2017 of approximately $190 million

* Reduction in personnel will not impact commercial team or execution of ONIVYDE'S commercial launch and label expansion

* Now sees $165 million of aggregate research and development and selling, general and administrative expenses in 2017 on a non-GAAP basis

* Merrimack announces major corporate restructuring

* President and CEO Robert Mulroy to resign

* Chairman of board Gary Crocker named interim president and CEO

* Board of directors has accepted resignation of president and CEO Robert Mulroy, effective immediately

* John Dineen, chairman of organization and compensation committee and former CEO of GE Healthcare, will lead CEO search

* Reduction in force was substantially completed on October 3(RD) and is expected to be fully completed by December 3 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.