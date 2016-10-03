BRIEF-Winnebago to acquire towable RV manufacturer Grand Design

Oct 3 (Reuters) - Winnebago Industries Inc

* Winnebago to acquire towable RV manufacturer Grand Design

* Says acquisition is expected to be immediately accretive to Winnebago's growth profile

* Deal for about $500 million in cash and newly issued WInnebago Shares

* Expects to fund transaction through a combination of $395 million in cash and $105 million iN newly issued Winnebago shares

* Combined company is expected to generate significant cash flow that will facilitate rapid debt reduction

* Revenues for Q4 of fiscal 2016 are expected to be about$263.3 million

* Winnebago expects to reduce its debt to EBITDA ratio to below 1.5x by end of fiscal 2018