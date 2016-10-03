FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 3, 2016 / 1:05 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-First Commonwealth Financial Corp expands its Columbus, Ohio Footprint with acquisition of DCB Financial Corp

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 3 (Reuters) - First Commonwealth Financial Corp

* First Commonwealth Financial Corporation expands its Columbus, Ohio Footprint with acquisition of DCB Financial Corp

* Deal for approximately $106 million

* Excluding certain one-time merger charges, transaction is anticipated to be about 7% accretive to earnings in 2018

* Deal is stock and cash transaction valued at approximately $14.50 per share

* Excluding certain one-time merger charges, deal is anticipated to be about 4% accretive to first co's earnings in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
