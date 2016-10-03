FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Netmedia shareholders to announce tender offer for company's shares
October 3, 2016 / 2:10 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Netmedia shareholders to announce tender offer for company's shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 3 (Reuters) - Netmedia SA

* Shareholders Andrzej Wierzba, Michal Pszczola, Jolanta Pszczola and SO SPV 56 plan to announce tender offer for remaining company's shares at 6.50 zlotys ($1.70) per share

* Shareholders Andrzej Wierzba, Michal Pszczola, Jolanta Pszczola and SO SPV 56 plan to dematerialize company's shares and their delisting from stock exchange

* The shareholders jointly have 66.06 percent stake in the company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.8308 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
