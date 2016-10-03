FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Digital Domain signs subscription and placing agreements
October 3, 2016 / 3:15 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Digital Domain signs subscription and placing agreements

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 3 (Reuters) - Digital Domain Holdings Ltd

* Net proceeds from subscription and placing will be approximately hk$306.63 million

* Entered into placing agreement with placing agent in relation to placing of placing shares

* Pursuant to placing agreement, co conditionally agreed to place, through placing agent, on a best effort basis, 380mln placing shares

* Company entered into subscription agreement with subscriber in relation to subscription

* Company has agreed to allot and issue aggregate of 181.82 million shares at subscription price of hk$0.55 per subscription share

* Subscriber is Munsun VR Fund Lp; placing agent is Head & Shoulders Securities Limited Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
