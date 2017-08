Oct 3 (Reuters) - The Co-operators:

* The Co-operators enters into joint venture with First Credit Union

* Co-operators and First Credit Union - Co-operators will be exclusive provider for First Credit Union's insurance subsidiaries, First Insurance and Westview Agencies Ltd

* The Co-operators and First Credit Union - Joint venture to offer insurance products and services to clients on Vancouver Island and Sunshine Coast of BC Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: