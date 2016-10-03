BRIEF-Transocean receives early termination notice on Discoverer India

Oct 3 (Reuters) - Transocean Ltd :

* Receives early termination notice on Discoverer India

* Reliance Industries Ltd. has elected to exercise its contractual option to terminate contract for ultra-deepwater drillship Discoverer India, effective December 2016, prior to its expiration in Jaunary 2021

* In accordance with contract, Transocean will be compensated by Reliance and its partners for early termination through a lump-sum payment of approximately $160 million