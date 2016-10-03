FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-MetaBank to acquire the assets of EPS Financial LLC
October 3, 2016 / 1:10 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-MetaBank to acquire the assets of EPS Financial LLC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 3 (Reuters) - Meta Financial Group Inc

* Proposed purchase, which is subject to certain conditions, has been approved by boards of directors of all companies

* Meta does not anticipate need to raise additional capital for this acquisition

* Expects impact of deal will provide immediate accretion of over 10 percent to Meta's EPS in first full year of combined operations

* Deal for approximately $42.5 million

* MetaBank to acquire the assets of EPS Financial LLC

* Expects to realize about 12 percent tangible book value dilution from deal at close with earn-back period of approximately 4 years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

