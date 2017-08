Oct 3 (Reuters) - Gunvor Group Ltd :

* Gunvor says secures us $500 million facility to support new activities in United States

* Gunvor says has opened an office in Houston, Texas that initially will be trading refined products, natural gas, and asphalt/bitumen

* Gunvor says new credit facility is jointly lead-arranged by Rabobank and ABN Amro Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: