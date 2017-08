Oct 3 (Reuters) - Tullett Prebon Plc :

* Angus Wink, Chief Executive for EMEA, is to retire from firm after 26 years of service

* Angus will retire from Tullett Prebon effective immediately but will continue to provide counsel as an independent advisor from early 2017

* James Potter is appointed as CEO Tullett Prebon EMEA