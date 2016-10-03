FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Blackrock says in Q4 investment outlook that it expects U.S. Fed to press on with slow interest rate increases
October 3, 2016 / 2:21 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Blackrock says in Q4 investment outlook that it expects U.S. Fed to press on with slow interest rate increases

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 3 (Reuters) - Blackrock:

* "Equity and bond returns are becoming more correlated and could fall in tandem, while rising long-term yields are a tail risk"

* Central bank asset purchases smothered volatility, pushed investors to take greater risks, but could see short bursts of heightened volatility

* China's "yuan stability and debt build-up remain medium-term risks"

* "We prefer shorter-duration U.S. government bonds and favor selected Eurozone peripheral debt over other sovereigns"

* Expect U.S. Fed to press on with slow interest rate increases

* "A divisive U.S. Presidential election is the top political risk"

* "Dividend stocks may come under pressure from higher bond yields, so we prefer companies that can sustainably grow dividends"

* "Near-term China risks have receded amid a gradual currency depreciation and a pick-up in Asia'S export machine" Further company coverage:

