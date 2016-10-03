FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Photocat revises agreement with Quandt Dachbanen in Germany and Austria
October 3, 2016

BRIEF-Photocat revises agreement with Quandt Dachbanen in Germany and Austria

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 3 (Reuters) - Photocat A/S :

* Revised agreement with Quandt Dachbanen and raised expectations for 2017 for NOxOFF and Photocat Garden in Germany and Austria

* With the revised agreement Quandt Dachbanen is committed to a minimum production of 600.000sqm in 2017

* Revised revenue from this client alone in 2016 and 2017 is expected to be between 3 million and 6 million Danish crowns ($452,366 - $904,732) for NOxOFF products

* Has furthermore agreed that Quandt Dachbanen will be a distributor of the Photocat Garden product under a new brand, aeropura, in both Germany and Austria

