BRIEF-Tenet Healthcare finalizes agreement to resolve Clinica De La Mama investigation

Oct 3 (Reuters) - Tenet Healthcare Corp:

* Tenet healthcare finalizes previously disclosed agreement to resolve Clinica De La Mama investigation and litigation

* Settlement also includes execution of a three-year non-prosecution agreement with DOJ

* Has amended and expanded existing policies related to referral source arrangements

* Expects to make payment of $514 million during q4 using available liquidity, including cash, borrowings under credit facility