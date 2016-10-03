FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Storebrand Liv issues SEK 750 mln in bonds maturing in 2046
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 3, 2016 / 2:56 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Storebrand Liv issues SEK 750 mln in bonds maturing in 2046

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 3 (Reuters) - Storebrand Asa :

* Storebrand livsforsikring as has today successfully issued sek 750 million Solvency II compliant dated callable subordinated bonds, with a coupon of 3m stibor + 3.25 per cent

* The bonds mature 11 October 2046 and provide for an optional call by Storebrand Livsforsikring AS on 11 October 2021

* The bonds will qualify as Tier II capital under the European Solvency II regulatory capital regime for insurers

* The bonds will be applied for listing on Oslo Børs

* Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) and Swedbank AB (publ) acted as Joint Lead Managers for the bond issue Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Ole Petter Skonnord)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.