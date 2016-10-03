BRIEF-Storebrand Liv issues SEK 750 mln in bonds maturing in 2046

Oct 3 (Reuters) - Storebrand Asa :

* Storebrand livsforsikring as has today successfully issued sek 750 million Solvency II compliant dated callable subordinated bonds, with a coupon of 3m stibor + 3.25 per cent

* The bonds mature 11 October 2046 and provide for an optional call by Storebrand Livsforsikring AS on 11 October 2021

* The bonds will qualify as Tier II capital under the European Solvency II regulatory capital regime for insurers

* The bonds will be applied for listing on Oslo Børs

* Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) and Swedbank AB (publ) acted as Joint Lead Managers for the bond issue Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Ole Petter Skonnord)