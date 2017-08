Oct 3 (Reuters) - Infin Innovative Finance AG :

* InFin Innovative Finance AG: contract Signed With Mars One

* InFin Innovative Finance and Mars One Merchandise plc have undersigned contract whereby infin innovative finance ag acquires entire share capital of Mars One Mechandise Plc

* It was agreed to keep purchase price confidential Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)