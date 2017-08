Oct 3 (Reuters) - HBM Healthcare Investments AG :

* For the first semester of the financial year 2016/2017, HBM Healthcare Investments expects to report a net profit of 24 million Swiss francs ($24.65 million) Source text - bit.ly/2dUK2Xm Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9738 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)