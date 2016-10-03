BRIEF-Aequus partners with Camargo to support US regulatory strategy for development programs

Oct 3 (Reuters) - Aequus Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Aequus partners with Camargo to support US regulatory strategy for development programs

* Will issue 133,043 common shares of co to camargo in connection with execution of agreement

* Under terms of agreement, Camargo will be compensated with a split of cash and common shares of Co for services provided

* Camargo will be providing end-to-end regulatory consulting services for Aequus' three development programs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: