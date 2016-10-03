BRIEF-BMW of North America says Sept. U.S. sales of BMW brand vehicles fell 4.6 pct
* U.S. sales of BMW brand vehicles decreased 4.6 pct in September for total of 25,389 vs 26,608 vehicles sold in September, 2015
Oct 3 Aequus Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Aequus partners with Camargo to support US regulatory strategy for development programs
* Will issue 133,043 common shares of co to camargo in connection with execution of agreement
* Under terms of agreement, Camargo will be compensated with a split of cash and common shares of Co for services provided
* Camargo will be providing end-to-end regulatory consulting services for Aequus' three development programs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Oct 3 Risk adviser and insurance broker Willis Towers Watson promoted Sara Rejpal to head of liquid alternatives and Karen Dolenec to head of real assets, effective immediately.
WASHINGTON, Oct 3 U.S. hospital chain Tenet Healthcare Corp and two of its Atlanta-area units will pay more than $513 million to resolve criminal charges and civil claims relating to a scheme to defraud the United States and pay kickbacks in exchange for patient referrals, the Justice Department said on Monday.