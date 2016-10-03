FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Continental Materials reports issuance of partial summary judgment on Valco litigation
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 3, 2016 / 5:15 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Continental Materials reports issuance of partial summary judgment on Valco litigation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 3 (Reuters) - Continental Materials Corp

* Continental materials corp says is considering whether any reserves are required to be recorded as a result of partial summary judgment

* "partial summary judgment resolved many of company's claims in valco's favor"

* In suit, co among other things sought to recover about $1.26 million of royalty overpayments

* Continental materials corporation reports issuance of partial summary judgment on valco, inc. Litigation

* Company's claim for return of royalty overpayments made during statutorily allowed period is still pending. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ]

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.