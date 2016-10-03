BRIEF-Continental Materials reports issuance of partial summary judgment on Valco litigation

Oct 3 (Reuters) - Continental Materials Corp

* Continental materials corp says is considering whether any reserves are required to be recorded as a result of partial summary judgment

* "partial summary judgment resolved many of company's claims in valco's favor"

* In suit, co among other things sought to recover about $1.26 million of royalty overpayments

* Continental materials corporation reports issuance of partial summary judgment on valco, inc. Litigation

* Company's claim for return of royalty overpayments made during statutorily allowed period is still pending. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ]